PDM to start long march on March 26 from Karachi: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) general-secretary Ahsan Iqbal announced on Thursday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would begin its long march against the incumbent government from Karachi on March 26, ARY News reported.

While addressing PML-N general council meeting in Islamabad, Ahsan Iqbal said that the long march will begin from Karachi on March 26 and caravans from all over the country will reach the federal capital by March 30.

“PDM has decided that convoys from all over Pakistan will reach Islamabad on March 30 at 3 o’clock. PDM’s movement has entered into the final stage,” said Iqbal.

The PML-N leader further said that any type of division within the party will not be tolerated, adding that PML-N under the leadership of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will win the next elections in Azad Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 04, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the 11 party opposition alliance, announced that it will kick off a long march towards Islamabad on March 26.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – who is also the head of the 11-party opposition alliance – announced the decision while briefing media about decisions taken in the hours-long meeting held in Islamabad.

