PDM leaders will meet on May 29 to devise future strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said that the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet on 29th of May to devise a future strategy against the government, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program 11th Hour, Ahsan Iqbal said that eight-member parties of the opposition’s alliance will attend the meeting. Responding to a question, the PML-N leader said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) had already quit the PDM.

He maintained that the parties will not be invited to the upcoming meeting as they are not part of the opposition’s alliance.

Replying to another question, Ahsan Iqbal said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was invited in today’s dinner hosted by PML-N President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif but he did not arrive.

However, a PPP delegation headed by Sherry Rehman attended the dinner hosted in honor of the opposition’s parliamentary leaders.

Earlier on April 28, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had rejected making any contact to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to rejoin the alliance of the opposition parties.

Sources closer to PPP had told ARY News that no contact was made with PDM leaders on any level for seeking an option to rejoin the opposition alliance. They had added that it might be a hint given by the PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman who had conducted a press conference in Islamabad.

