PDM holds first meeting, announces public gathering on Oct 11 in Quetta   

ISLAMABAD Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- a multiparty alliance of the opposition parties- will hold its first public gathering in Quetta on October 11 as PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that it would be the beginning of the anti-government movement, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

An emergency meeting of the PDM was convened on Tuesday after the arrest of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) after rejection of his bail plea a day before.

Divulging details of the PDM meeting, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that they discussed the steps needed for restoration of democracy in the country and issues faced by masses besides appointing PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal as the head of the steering committee of the alliance.

He said that the steering committee would have two representatives each from every party and will hold public gatherings in every province of the country.

“We will be presenting goals of our movement before the masses in a week,” he said adding that all parties have agreed to oust the undemocratic government in the country.

On September 20, opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) on Sunday announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching countrywide protest.

The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read besides also announcing to utilize all options inside and outside of the assemblies against the government including bringing no-confidence motion and resignations at the appropriate time from the assemblies.

