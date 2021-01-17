PDM not to be allowed to setup stage during protest outside ECP: sources

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad has convened an important meeting to mull regarding suggestions aimed at dealing with the protest of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) outside the ECP office in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition alliance has announced to stage a protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad on January 19 (Tuesday).

According to sources having knowledge of the strategy being mulled over by the federal authorities to deal with the protest, the PTI-led government has decided to deploy 1,000 security personnel for the protest.

“The red zone will remain a container-free zone and the PDM will not be allowed to setup a stage for their protest,” they said adding that it was further suggested that the opposition should not be allowed to bring tents and loudspeakers with them.

The meeting convened by Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad will also mull over a diversion traffic plan for the traffic moving towards the red zone area. The security for the PDM power show outside the ECP would be supervised by SSP Operations Mustafa Tanveer.

It has been further decided that the Islamabad administration would meet with the opposition members to get information regarding the timing and schedule of their protest.

Read More: Federal govt hopes PDM will not take law into hands

The sources further said that a meeting between the ECP team and opposition parties would also be arranged during the protest.

It is pertinent to mention here that a meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is expected to be held here today to take a decision over a proposal to defer further rallies and public meetings due to extreme cold weather.

The meeting will also review arrangements for a demonstration outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headquarters on Tuesday in Islamabad.

Comments

comments