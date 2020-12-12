LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers broke into Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park after removing the lock of gate No.5 of the park, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per reports, the local administration locked gate no 5 of Iqbal Greater Park after the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was denied permission of holding a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13 (tomorrow), in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The PML-N workers after breaking the lock of the gate entered the park along with the equipment to install the stage for the public rally.

On Friday, Lahore’s deputy commissioner rejected an application of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) seeking permission to hold a public rally at Minar-e-Pakistan ground on December 13.

Read more: NACTA issues threat alert for PDM’s Lahore rally

In a letter to the PDM’s leaders, the deputy commissioner had said that the coronavirus was spreading fast in Lahore where the virus positivity rate has shot up to 7.8 per cent. He feared that the public gathering will further spread the deadly virus in the city.

The deputy commissioner had said that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally. In view of the prevailing situation, the district intelligence committee had decided not to give PMD permission to hold the public gathering in the city, he added.

