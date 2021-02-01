PDM’s resignation deadline drama over: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said that the deadline of resignation drama of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been over, ARY News reported on Monday.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said the general public of the country has come to know that their resignation threat was based on self-interest and lust for power.

پی ڈی ایم کی31جنوری کی ڈیڈ لائن گزر گئی، استعفے دینے کی کھوکھلی دھمکی بھی آشکار ہوگئی۔ قوم کو پتہ چل گیا کہ ان کا ایجنڈا ذاتی مفاد اور ہوس اقتدار ہے۔ اپوزیشن کی حسرتیں اور سازشیں دم توڑ گئیں۔ عوام نے اپوزیشن کے ہرقول و فعل کو یکسر مسترد کر کے منتخب جمہوری حکومت کا ساتھ دیا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) February 1, 2021

He said the conspiracies of the opposition have completely failed as the masses rejected their narrative and supported the democratically elected government.

It is to be noted that the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] deadline date for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation has expired Jan 31 (yesterday).

