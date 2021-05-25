PDM’s revival on the cards as Shahbaz Sharif visits Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as efforts to revive Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) platform has proved fruitful, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, Shahbaz Sharif visited JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad and inquired about his health.

According to an inside story into the meeting, the PML-N president conveyed to the JUI-F chief regarding PPP and ANP’s return to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) fold after back door contacts with the parties prove a success.

The sources said that Shahbaz Sharif conveyed that PML-N was ready to accept PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani as opposition leader in Senate, a demand made by the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) which was earlier not accepted to the PML-N.

Both the leaders agreed that the opposition should stand united ahead of the budget session as differences have weakened their struggle. They also mulled over a strategy for opposition relating to budget and mass public contact movement afterward.

Awami National Party (ANP) was the first party to left the opposition alliance, followed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) that also announced to resign from all posts of the opposition alliance in protest against the issuance of show-cause notices.

Both the parties, however, attended a reception held by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif last night for parliamentarians of the opposition parties and agreed to return to the fold of the alliance.

