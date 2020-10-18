PDM to hold second public gathering in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold second rally in Karachi today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

The public gathering will be held at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage has been set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh while over 50,000 chairs have also been arranged to facilitate the participants.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is already present in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has left for Karachi to attend the gathering.

Last night, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has visited the rally venue and inspected the arrangements.

Meanwhile, Karachi Traffic Police have issued a traffic plan in connection with the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) second public gathering in the metropolitan today.

Traffic coming from Jail Chowrangi to Jamshed Road would be diverted to Soldier Bazar. Traffic coming from Sharae Quaideen won’t be allowed to travel further than the Noorani signal.

