PDM sitting to discuss ‘Charter of Pakistan’, other issues today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the steering committee of opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will be held here on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The steering committee session on 4:00 pm at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central secretariat will deliberate on fixing tenure of the head of the alliance, sources said.

The opposition meeting will likely to form a committee for preparation of the ‘Charter of Pakistan’, according to the sources.

The opposition parties will also decide about other central officials of the PDM.

The meeting of the steering committee will give final endorsement to the decision of rescheduling the Quetta rally, sources further said.

According to sources, the first rally of the Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement due to take place in Quetta on October 11 has been rescheduled and will now be held on October 18.

The decision to change the date of the event, has been made on a suggestion of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who has been named the chief of the alliance.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders are expected to address the Quetta rally.

The opposition parties on Saturday nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of the alliance.

On September 20, the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

Comments

comments