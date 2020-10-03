ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties on Saturday nominated Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – a multiparty alliance of the opposition, ARY News reported.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the decision was made with the consensus of all opposition parties.

Meanwhile, sources within the opposition parties revealed the senior vice president of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM would be from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and other political parties would be given posts of deputy secretary generals.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- a multiparty alliance of the opposition parties- will hold its first public gathering in Quetta on October 1.

On September 20, the opposition-led All Parties Conference (APC) announced to form the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) aimed at jointly launching a countrywide protest.

The handout issued by the APC announced country-wide protests with its first phase beginning in October and November with mass protests in major cities of the country.

In the next phase, the public gatherings will be held in provincial capitals of the country, the handout detailing the action plan read.

The opposition parties would further take out a long march towards Islamabad, the federal capital, the handout read besides also announcing to utilize all options inside and outside of the assemblies against the government including bringing no-confidence motion and resignations at the appropriate time from the assemblies.

