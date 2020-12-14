PDM summit session to discuss future strategy today

LAHORE: The top leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will meet at Jati Umra on Monday (today) to discuss future strategy of the opposition alliance, ARY NEWS reported.

The PDM meeting will be held at 2:00, chaired by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and attended by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leaders of the constituent parties.

It will be the first summit session of the alliance at Raiwind, which will be hosted by the PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

According to reports, the meeting will approve the Charter of Pakistan.

The meeting will also revisit the the public gathering held at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore yesterday and finalize the future strategy of the opposition alliance against the government.

The opposition parties are expected to decide the final date of the long march towards Islamabad.

In a new development, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has applied to the authorities for a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in jail. The government sources have also confirmed the PPP chairman’s request for meeting with Shehbaz Sharif.

The meeting would also mull over a strategy for the next public gathering of the opposition alliance in Larkana scheduled on December 27 at the death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

