ISLAMABAD: The 11-parties opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has finalized its plea challenging the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani as chairman Senate after seven votes cast in favor of Yousuf Raza Gilani were rejected, ARY News reported.

As per details, the plea will be filed with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today by Farooq H Naek soon after acquiring the documents regarding votes rejection during the Senate chairman slot election.

The PDM has stated in its plea that a stamp on the name of the candidate, cannot lead to rejection of the vote. Seven votes cast in Gilani’s favor were deliberately rejected by the Presiding Officer Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah.

Gilani will be declared the winner if the rejected votes were counted, the plea say.

On Friday, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had blamed that the Senate chairman election was stolen from them.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had accused the presiding officer of rejecting their candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani’s seven votes unlawfully.

“We have won the election for Senate chairman,” he had claimed, adding that the opposition had a majority in the upper house of the parliament.

