PDM workers booked for storming into Multan’s Qila Qasim Bagh

MULTAN: As many as eighty Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Sunday booked over taking out a rally and storming into Qila Qasim Bagh by violating coronavirus SOPs, ARY News reported.

The FIR was registered against over 80 people including Abdul Qadir Gilani, Moosa Gilani, Haider Gilani and Qasim Gilani, the four sons of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani under charges of vandalizing government properties, interfering in government duty and torture.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a crackdown against political workers in various cities and towns of South Punjab and arrested several workers of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) ahead of a scheduled public meeting of the opposition alliance in Multan on November 30.

According to reports, police arrested local leaders of PML-N Chaudhry Shahbaz Jutt, Sohail Butt, JUI’s Qari Khalilur Rehman and Maulana Muneer Ahmed Abbasi from Tiranda Mohammad Panah in the vicinity of Liaquatpur.

The police also conducted raids at the homes of political workers in Liaquatpur and arrested PDM local leaders Jam Javed Laar, Allahwasaya Khan, Usman Chandia, Imran Ashfaq Bagga and Ali Mansoor.

Moreover, police arrested PML-N’s former chairman municipal committee Hafiz Jameel Ahmed from Layyah and shifted him to the City Police Station.

