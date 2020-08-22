PDMA issues heavy rainfall alert for Sindh province

KARACHI: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the PDMA has issued the warning to all deputy commissioners and other concerned officials regarding the rainfall in the province.

The heavy rainfall will be witnessed in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Dadu, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Tharparkar and Badin areas of the province.

The PDMA directed the concerned district officials to take measures for avoiding losses from the downpour. “All machinery and staffers should be on stand-by,” the provincial rescue authority said as Karachi and Hyderabad are likely to witness an intermittent rain spell for next 48 hours.

It is pertinent to mention here that Surjani area received maximum 186 millimetres of rainfall, in Karachi on Friday, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its weather report.

The met office has released figures of the extent of rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh during the sixth monsoon spell in the region.

According to rain figures, North Karachi received 106.4 mm and North Nazimabad 106 millimetres of rainfall.

Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 84 mm, Masroor Base 54 mm, Saadi Town 37mm, University Road 28mm, Landhi 25mm, Faisal Base 22, Jinnah Terminal 21mm, Saddar 20, Old Airport 14mm, Keamari 12mm.

In other parts of Sindh, Thatta received 30mm, Badin 27mm, Mirpur Khas 25mm, Mithi 19mm, Hyderabad 18mm, Islam Kot 13mm, Diplo and Chhachhro 11mm each, Kaloi 04mm and Padidan 03mm rainfall.

