PDMA issues alert of heavy rain in parts of Sindh including Karachi

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued alert for heavy rains during the next 48 hours in many parts of Sindh including Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The PDMA has asked concerned institutions to finalise arrangements to coup with the situation of urban flooding expected in major cities including Karachi and Hyderabad.

The spokesperson said that Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benzairabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana Division will receive heavy downpour.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is expected in the provincial capital Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpur Khas and Badin during the next two days.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted another monsoon spell entered in Karachi and other parts of Sindh yesterday.

A statement issued by the Met Office had said that seventh spell of monsoon rains is likely to enter Sindh on Sunday evening which could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Lower Sindh.

Under the influence of this system rain and wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Sunday evening to Monday, according to the met office.

