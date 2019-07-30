PDMA issues rain alert for KP

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert about thunderstorm rains in different areas of the province from Wednesday to Friday.

A letter has been sent to Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take precautionary measures to avert human and material losses.

Tourists have been advised to be careful while visiting hilly areas.

At least 17 people have been died in Karachi after heavy rainfall hits the metropolis.

As per reports, Karachi now facing a situation of urban flooding. The military troops have reached to the assistance of civil administration in relief work in the port city.

A flow of floodwater gushing out from Thado Dam in Gadap has reached to M-9 highway and a track of the motorway from Karachi to Hyderabad was completely closed due to flash floods.

The rainwater from Thado Dam has also reached near the Sabzi Mandi of the city, according to reports.

