PDMA KP supplies 5000 safety kits to district admins

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has supplied 5,000 safety kits to the district administrations and departments concerned, including health, for their workers who are on the front line in the fight against coronavirus in the province.

The kits include suit masks, surgical caps, gloves and other life saving equipment, PDMA officials said in briefing to the media.

About 10,000 more kits would be provided to the departments concerned soon, he said, adding the PDMA had already supplied 750 litres sanitizer.

The provision on of safety kits and sanitizer would help the health workers in curbing the spread of coronavirus.

It may be noted that the provincial government had imposed Section 144 for 14 days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar in view of the coronavirus cases.

The number of coronavirus cases has soared to 1,235, according to the latest report released by the National Command and Control Center on coronavirus.

The national dashboard, maintained by the federal ministry of health, reported that Sindh province has been affected more due to the virus, where the number of cases stands at 429, Punjab 408, Balochistan 131, KP 147, Gilgit-Baltistan, 91, Islamabad 27 and a two cases were reported in Azad Kashmir.

