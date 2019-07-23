PDMA issues heavy rain alert for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an alert about heavy rain and thunderstorm in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Wednesday till Saturday, ARY News reported.

In a letter, PDMA Director General asked all the deputy commissioners to take precautionary measures to avoid human and material losses. He also advised the tourists to be careful while visiting hilly areas of Hazara and Malakand division.

The DG asked the concerned department to ensure availability of all emergency service staff, machinery and other resources and remain vigilant in restoring road links.

He directed the district administration of Peshawar, Nowshera, Swat and Chitral to keep an eye on flow of water in rivers.

Earlier on July 17, the met office had forecast more rainfall in various parts of the country including Lahore.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast rain-thundershower or windstorm with isolated heavy falls at scattered places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Bannu, D.I.Khan, Zhob, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, D.G.khan and Sahiwal divisions.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

