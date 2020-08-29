PDMA issues urban flooding alert as seventh monsoon spell enters Sindh

KARACHI: The seventh spell of the monsoon season has entered the Sindh province on Saturday as Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued an alert of torrential rains in the province in next two days, ARY NEWS reported.

The fresh spell has caused downpour in Umerkot and surrounding areas and would move towards Karachi and other parts of the Sindh province.

The PDMA has, meanwhile, issued an alert to deputy commissioners and other concerned officials, directing them to take measures against urban flooding threat during the fresh monsoon spell.

The met office has predicted rainfall on Sunday and Monday in Umerkot, Sanghar, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar and Karachi, the PDMA alert noted while issuing directives to prepare for the situation beforehand.

The spell could once again submerge lower parts of the Sindh province, it said.

Met Office Forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) informed that another monsoon rain-bearing system is likely to enter in Sindh on Saturday (today) which could aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Lower Sindh.

Under the influence of this system rain and wind-thundershowers, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparker, Nagarparker, Mirpurkhas, Islam Kot, Umar Kot, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana from Saturday evening to Monday, according to the met office.

Rain-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Lasbella, Khuzdar, Awaran, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Loralai, Kohlu and Sibbi in Balochistan on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rainfall may further aggravate existing urban flooding and waterlogging in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas and Badin on Sunday and Monday. Heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in Sibbi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Dera Ghazi Khan during the period, the met office cautioned.

PMD advised all concerned authorities to remain alert during the forecast period.

