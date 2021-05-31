RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Command and Staff College (C&SC) in Quetta where he addressed officers and faculty of the college, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, COAS address to staff course-2020/21 focused on professional matters, internal & external security situation and matters concerning the regional security environment.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS emphasized Pakistan’s resolve and determination to confront the global phenomenon of terrorism by adopting a whole of nation approach.

“Future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on the ability to resolve long pending issues within the region. This can be complemented through meaningful international support and will to take on complex challenges,” he added.

Focusing on the COVID-19 pandemic, COAS said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by the people of Pakistan.

“Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress and prosperity,” COAS said.

Earlier on arrival at Quetta, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali, Commander Quetta Corps and Major General Amer Ahsan Nawaz, Commandant Command & Staff College.

