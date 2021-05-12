Peaceful, stable Afghanistan in best interest of all, says COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: US Charge d’ Affaires, Mrs Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Wednesday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation, bilateral cooperation in various fields, fight against COVID-19 and recent developments in the Afghan Peace Process were discussed.

“Pakistan has sincerely supported the peace process and a prosperous, stable and peaceful Afghanistan is in the best interest of the region in general and Pakistan in particular,” the ISPR quoted General Qamar as saying

COAS also hoped for greater Pak-US bilateral cooperation in all domains in future, the ISPR said.

The US dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts and support for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

On May 10. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa held a meeting with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani where they discussed matters of mutual interest and current developments in the Afghan peace process.

Chief of the Defence Staff United Kingdom UK General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter was also present in the meeting between COAS Bajwa and Afghan President Ghani, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

Besides discussing the Afghan peace process, Ghani and Bajwa have also discussed enhanced bilateral security and defence cooperation and the need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed.

