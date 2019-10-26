ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has issued notice to all television channels, barring to invite Hafiz Hamdullah in TV programmes, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The authority (PEMRA) ordered all television channel in its letter, a copy of which obtained by ARY News, to stop inviting and projecting the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) firebrand Senator Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah as he is a ‘confirmed Alien’ as per records of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and ‘not a citizen of Pakistan’.

It is stated, “Since, it is established that the said person is an ‘alien’, therefore, all the TV channels (News and Current Affairs) are directed to refrain from inviting and projecting Mr. Hafiz Hamdullah Saboor in their programmes/talks shows, news etc.”

Sources told ARY News that Senator Hamdullah is possessing Afghanistan nationality. Following his foreign nationality, the NADRA authority has cancelled and digitally impounded the CNIC [computerised national identity card]’ issued to the senator.

