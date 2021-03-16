People above 60 years to get jabs without pin code, Yasmin Rashid says

LAHORE: The health minister for Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid said Tuesday the elderly people in the province are to get government-sponsored Covid-19 jabs without establishing their registration codes in the vaccination centers from now onwards, ARY News reported.

Earlier, it was the case that the people above the age of 60 years will have to first send a text message to avail the vaccine registration and once they get their code and dates for the day they will be scheduled to get their shots, they must be present in the centers.

However, following some inclement incidents where the elderly people reported some complaints, the provincial health minister has said now registration code is required for the getting the shots anymore and people can just go to the centers established by the government and get jabbed.

She nevertheless added that the pin code was introduced to facilitate the people better and said it would be for the best if people get their pin codes prior to visiting the centers and following the time assigned to them.

The staff in the vaccination centers are professional and are responsibly delivering on their duties, said Rashid.

Separately to happen earlier today, all preparations have been finalized to open 15 mass vaccination centers across the country in order to expedite the anti-COVID inoculation process.

The mass vaccination centers being established in the top 15 Covid-19 affected cities.

The cities where the government has planned to establish mass vaccination centres included Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hyderabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Abbottabad and Mansehra.

As per details, the Islamabad administration has decided to establish a mass vaccination centre at Isolation Hospital and Infectious Treatment Centre (IHITC).

