People not wearing mask may face up to Rs3,000 fine, prison

ISLAMABAD: The government has declared wearing of masks mandatory at public places, markets and in public transport to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafaat in a tweet on Sunday said wearing masks or covering face at all public places in Islamabad has been declared compulsory.

He said the civil administration will visit markets, mosques, bus stops, offices and streets to check whether or nor people follow the government-prescribed guidelines, wearing masks in particular.

Warning people against failure to wear masks when stepping out, the deputy commissioner said a judicial magistrate can levy a fine of up to Rs3,000 or send a violator to prison under Section 188 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

اسلام آباد میں تمام عوامی جگہوں پر ماسک پہننا /منہ ڈھانپنا اب لازم قراردیدیاگیا ہے۔ مارکیٹس،عوامی مقامات مساجد،پبلک ٹرانسپورٹ،لاری اڈہ،گلیوں،سڑکوں، دفاتر میں چیکنگ ہوگی۔ مجسٹریٹ تین ہزار تک جرمانے اور دفعہ 188 تعزیرات پاکستان کے تحت جیل بھی بھیجا جا سکتا ہے https://t.co/meI0kcjkU5 — Deputy Commissioner Islamabad (@dcislamabad) May 31, 2020

Earlier today, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said wearing masks is now mandatory at crowded public places and in public transport.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Face masks are now mandatory to be worn by everybody while in crowded public places, mosques, bazaars, shopping malls, public transport ie road, rail and flights.”

“We have reviewed our guidelines for wearing masks and have added a mandatory section.”

