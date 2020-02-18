Those involved in rape, murder of Hangu girl to be brought to book: KP top cop

HANGU: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police chief Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday vowed to bring those involved in the sexual assault and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Hangu to book.

The inspector general of the KP police visited the family of the minor victim to offer his condolences.

He said a few people have been apprehended in connection with the incident and samples sent to labs for DNA profiling.

Sanaullah Abbasi assured that the culprit(s) will soon be brought to justice.

The harrowing incident of the brutal rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district has sparked uproar and protest on social media with people using #JusticeForMadiha to demand justice for the minor victim.

The minor was reportedly found raped and murdered in Saro Khel village, Hangu district on Sunday.

According to initial investigation, she was brutally murdered after being subjected to sexual assault.

Police have rounded up 16 men on suspicion of their involvement in the case. A first information report (FIR) of the horrific incident has also been registered with the Doaba police station.

The police said they will incorporate relevant provisions of sexual assault upon receipt of the minor victim’s post-mortem report.

