Asad Toor assailants will be behind bars soon, interior minister claims

ISLAMABAD: Federal interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said Saturday in the wake of an alleged attack on journalist Asad Toor which prompted protests that some people are trying to malign sensitive state institutions in the case, ARY News reported.

The federal minister said the ministry has collected concrete video evidence of incident and a probe is underway to zero in on the assailants who led the attack on Toor.

Islamabad police and Federal Investigation Agency are working in alliance to investigate the collected evidence, he said.

Whoever is found guilty of the wrongdoing and assailing the journalist will be taken to task and held accountable for his actions soon, Ahmad said.

READ ALSO: PDM chief says new strategy against ‘selected’ govt in place

Separately today on the political front, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazlur Rehman said in a press conference following the huddle amongst the opposition alliance a new strategy of protests and marches starting July has been hammered out.

The situation of this region is getting worse, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman said referring to the security state and terrorism after the huddle where he said all allies sat together.

He noted Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party are not parts of PDM and thus these parties were not discussed in the least today.

