PTI challenges Pervaiz Rashid’s nomination papers for Senate elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday has challenged the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Pervaiz Rashid submitted for the upcoming Senate elections.

The PTI representative has told that Pervaiz Rashid had filed his nomination papers for general seat, however, he had also mentioned about technocrat seat in his affidavit.

PML-N candidate had provided misleading statements in his nomination papers. He was found guilty in a case pertaining to leaking the secrets of institutions, the PTI representative further stated.

After the objections, the Election Commission of Pakistan has delayed the scrutiny of Rashid’s nomination papers and has summoned him for answers over the objections tomorrow at 12 pm.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had also challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani for Senate elections.

PTI’s Senate candidate Fareed Rehman had alleged that Yousaf Raza Gillani has concealed the facts in the nomination papers. He stated that Gillani does not meet the criteria of Article 62 and he did not mention being a convicted person in his nomination papers.

