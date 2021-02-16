ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader and former premier Yousaf Raza Gillani for Senate elections, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PTI’s Senate candidate Fareed Rehman alleged that Yousaf Raza Gillani has concealed the facts in the nomination papers. He stated that Gillani does not meet the criteria of Article 62 and he did not mention being a convicted person in his nomination papers.

Fareed Rehman sought the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to reject Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination papers for the Senate polls.

Read: PTI fields maximum candidates for Senate 2021 elections

Earlier on February 13, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Gillani in Senate elections.

The decision was taken after a meeting between PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Gillani to hold consultations to field a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources told ARY News that two former premiers including Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi acted as proponent and seconder in the candidate’s paper.

Comments

comments