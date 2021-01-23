ISLAMABAD: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has failed to respond the questionnaire of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in illegal appointment case, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-corruption watchdog has sought a response from Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in its questionnaire regarding the appointment of Adnan Gilani as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL).

Sources told ARY News that the ex-prime minister asked NAB to give him access to the relevant records. In his letter to the anti-graft watchdog, he said that it was difficult to submit a response of the questionnaire until getting access to the relevant records.

The NAB had questioned the former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi regarding the appointment of Adnan Gilani as PLL CEO despite having reservations raised by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) and Establishment Division.

Earlier on January 2, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had sent a 10-point questionnaire to the former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

It may be noted here the Abbasi is also facing charges of making illegal appointments in the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

Earlier in August last year, an accountability court in Islamabad had indicted ex-premier Abbasi in a case related to illegal appointments in Pakistan State Oil (PSO).

The indictment had been made following a reference filed by the anti-graft watchdog in an accountability court in Karachi against him in connection with the illegal appointment of Imran-ul-Haq as PSO managing director.

