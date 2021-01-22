Passenger held for carrying heroin hidden in fibre sheets at Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A passenger has been arrested at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan Airport after the recovery of heroin hidden in fibre sheets in his luggage in order to smuggle the drugs to Dubai, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Airports Security Force (ASF) personnel have recovered heroin hidden in fibre sheets in the luggage of a passenger travelling to Dubai from Peshawar airport through a foreign airline.

The passenger was held after the detection of over 3.5 kilograms of heroin worth millions in hidden compartments in the bag. According to ASF spokesperson, the passenger hides the narcotics in fibre sheet.

Earlier on January 12, a bid to smuggle four-kilogram ‘white ice’ worth Rs40 million had been foiled by security officials at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The security officials at Karachi airport had discovered four-kilogram ‘white ice’ from a parcel booked for Bahrain. The drug was packed in dry fruit tins and booked for Bahrain by a man named Mirza Asad Baig.

According to officials, the ‘white ice’ worth more than Rs40 million in the international market.

