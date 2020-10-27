36 suspects nominated by CTD in Peshawar’s seminary blast: IG KP

PESHAWAR: Inspector General (IG) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Sanaullah Abbasi has said that Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) nominated 36 suspects in the bomb blast incident at a seminary in Peshawar, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

IG KP Sanaullah Abbasi, while talking to journalists today, expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the powerful bomb explosion and said that he cannot share information due to sensitivity of the scenario, however, the investigation is underway and CTD nominated 36 suspects.

He detailed that a few suspects have been arrested in Dir and Bajaur. The KP police chief said that responsible persons in the terrorist attack will face strict punishments over committing the crime.

Abbasi said that around 4,000 seminaries are present in the provincial capital and there was no security threat to the seminary which the bomb explosion took place in Peshawar. He added that the police department had conducted a meeting yesterday after receiving a security threat. The police chief said that CTD had earlier foiled major attacks which were not revealed before the media.

Earlier in the day, at least seven people were killed and more than 90 others injured – most of them children – in a powerful blast at a madrassah in Peshawar’s Dir Colony on Tuesday morning.

Those killed and injured include madrassah students aged between nine and 15 years. Health officials feared the death toll could rise as many of the injured are in critical condition.

Witnesses say a man brought a bag inside the seminary, after which the explosion occurred. The spot of the explosion has been cordoned off with investigators collecting evidence.

This is the second blast in less than a week. At least 15 people, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah, were martyred and scores injured after a blast ripped through a mosque located in Quetta’s Satellite Town area on Sunday.

