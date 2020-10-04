Peshawar Northern Bypass, power projects approved by ECNEC: CM KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Sunday that the Executive Committee of the Economic Coordination Council (ECNEC) gave approval to the construction of Peshawar North Bypass and various power projects, ARY News reported.

CM KP Mahmood Khan said that ECNEC approved the construction of Peshawar North Bypass that will increase the traffic flow in Peshawar city. Moreover, the committee also approved the construction of 157-MV power station in Madyan area of Swat and 88-MV Gabral powerhouse in Kalam Valley.

He said that the completion of power projects will enable the authorities to provide electricity to industries on discounted rates. The electricity supplies on discounted rates to the industries will bring economic revolution in the province besides creating employment for youth.

Earlier in the day, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government unveiled its plan for establishing six industrial zones on 3,788 acres land in different parts of the province including southern districts.

The provincial government took initiative to establish six industrial zones in Chitral, Daraban, Karak, Buner for the first time. It emerged that the first industrial of Chitral will be established on 40 acres land, whereas, another will be established in Daraban for the industrial development of southern districts.

Moreover, the government will establish an industrial zone on 126 acres land in Buner district.

The provincial government is also making efforts for the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

