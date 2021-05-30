Peshawar police cancel arms’ permits, direct holders to submit

PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday announced to cancel permits of arms licenses issued in Peshawar district, directing its holders to submit them at the concerned police station, ARY NEWS reported.

Directives have also been issued to the cops on-road duties to seize permits and weapons during snap-checking as their legal standing has been annulled.

“No one could roam the streets along with weapons on the basis of the issued permits,” they said adding that anyone needing a weapon for safety purposes should get a proper license.

The authorities further clarified that even the license holders could use arms as per the rules and regulations. “No one is allowed to carry arms,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that during a meeting in February 2019, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan directed to activate the computerized arms licensing system across the province.

CM Mahmood Khan said that the government would provide funds and resources to computerize around 2.5 million arms licenses in the province.

Read More: NADRA clears air on last date for computerization of arms licenses

He asked the concerned authorities to make the mechanism of issuing computerized arms license simple. The officials briefed the meeting that so far more than 200,000 computerized licenses had been issued. They said that the process generated revenue of Rs600 million rupees.

The computerized arms license could be verified both online and offline through scanning the barcode, said the officials.

Comments

comments