NADRA clears air on last date for computerization of arms licenses

LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) on Tuesday cleared the air over reports regarding extension in date for registration of arms licenses for computerization process, ARY NEWS reported.

A spokesman for NADRA said that there was no truth in reports regarding the extension in date for registration of arms licenses for the computerization process.

“We have not received any notification in this regarding from Punjab home department,” he said while terming the reports as fake.

The spokesman further said that the provincial home ministry had also termed such reports as baseless. “Manual licenses that were not submitted for the computerization process by December 2020 will be considered as cancelled,” the NADRA official said.

It is pertinent to mention here that issue of forged arms licenses issued to people have come up in the past, forcing the authorities to move towards computerization of the document.

In November 2020, Pakpattan’s deputy commissioner highlighted the issuance of forged arms licenses to at least 37 suspects in alleged connivance with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) officials.

According to reports on the uncovered forgery, the deputy commissioner communicated the transgression to NADRA authorities who have now cracked down on the arms license authority sealing their office and seizing all the database.

Read More: Probe against fake arms licenses in Punjab ordered

Reportedly, at least 37 suspects produced forged licenses from Mianwali and got them approved from NADRA Pakpattan office with the connivance of officials behind the desks.

On the complaint of the Assistant Deputy Commissioner, the police have lodged the case against 37 people suspected to have registered the forged authorization to carry arms.

Comments

comments