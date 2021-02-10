Staffer returns lost cash to passenger at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: A porter on Wednesday set an example of honesty after he returned a massive amount of foreign currency to a passenger at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a passenger, Badshah Khan, who arrived at the Peshawar airport from Riyadh via Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight PK-9728, lost 16,000 riyals at the lounge.

The cash was found by another passenger who informed the porter about the money. The cash was handed over to the actual owner by the porter and the passenger at the airport. The airport manager and other high officials praised the porter for his honesty.

Read More: PIA air hostess returns lost cash to passenger

Last year in October, an air hostess of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had set an example after she returned lost cash to the vigilance team for return to its owner at Karachi International airport.

As per details, air hostess Bushara Saleem had found leftover cash of 21,385 dirhams from the seat of the passenger.

As per details, the passenger was travelling from Dubai to Karachi on PIA’s flight PK-214 and forgot his cash at his seat after coming out of the plane.

Comments

comments