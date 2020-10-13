PIA air hostess returns lost cash to passenger

KARACHI: An air hostess of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday set an example after she returned lost cash to the vigilance team for return to its owner at Karachi International airport, ARY News reported.

As per details, air hostess Bushara Saleem found leftover cash of 21,385 dirhams from the seat of the passenger.

As per details, the passenger was travelling from Dubai to Karachi on PIA’s flight PK-214 and forgot his cash at his seat after coming out of the plane. The cash was found by air-hostess Bushara Saleem after the plane got empty.

Later, Bushra handed over the cash to the PIA vigilance team to hand it over to its owner. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan International Airlines, Arshad Malik telephoned the air-hostess and appreciated her honesty and loyalty.

Earlier, on November 15, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had returned bag containing Rs1.8 million cash to its owner, who had forgotten it in the arrival lounge of Lahore Airport.

As per details, Dr Nadira was travelling from Madina to Lahore on Pakistan International Airline’s (PIA) flight PK-757 when she forgot her bag at the arrival lounger of Lahore airport.

Shahid, a civil aviation official, found the bag and deposited it in CAA’s Lost and Found Departures department.

Later, the Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Lahore airport, Nazeer Ahmed Khan formally handed it over to the real owner after carrying out necessary procedures.

