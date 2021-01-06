Two children killed while playing with grenade in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Two children were killed after the hand grenade they were playing with went off in a Peshawar neighbourhood on Wednesday, reported ARY News.

According to rescue officials, three other persons got injured as a result of the explosion. The incident took place in Zangali area.

Also Read: Mother, daughter survive explosion of World War II grenade in kitchen

They said the children found the hand grenade and accidentally set it off.

The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. Their identities couldn’t be ascertained immediately.

Comments

comments