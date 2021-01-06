Two children killed while playing with grenade in Peshawar
PESHAWAR: Two children were killed after the hand grenade they were playing with went off in a Peshawar neighbourhood on Wednesday, reported ARY News.
According to rescue officials, three other persons got injured as a result of the explosion. The incident took place in Zangali area.
They said the children found the hand grenade and accidentally set it off.
The dead and injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. Their identities couldn’t be ascertained immediately.