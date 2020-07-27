Peshawar University announces up to 20pc cut in staff salaries

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s oldest education institution University of Peshawar (UoP) has decided to cut the salaries for some of its employees by as much as 20 per cent, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to university administration, teachers serving in BS 17-19 will face up to 10 percent salary cut, while salaries of teachers in BS 20 have been slashed by 20 percent cut.

The university administration said that the salary cut will not apply over grade1-16 employees.

Peshawar University had suffered a loss of Rs 400 million due to Covid-19 pandemic. The crisis emerged due to the postponement of examinations and semester fees.

The teaching fraternity and other employees of the university have already expressed concern over the cut in salaries.

It must be noted that the current administration has sought a bailout package from the provincial government a few months back and the government had agreed to issue a grant-in-aid worth Rs 250 million to the university.

Up to Rs 100 million amount has been issued to the university so far, while Rs150 million could not be released to date

