VC Bannu university sacked after video scandal inquiry deems him guilty

PESHAWAR: Vice-Chancellor Bannu University whose private video of being involved in an immoral dance had gone viral, was fired on Wednesday (today), ARY News reported.

The VC, Abid Ali Shah has been deemed guilty by an in-house inquiry team probing the matter.

The inquiry committee comprised the University of Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Prof Mohammad Asif Khan, chairman of the Governor’s Inspection Team Imtiaz Altaf and auqaf and Haj secretary Farrukh Sair.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman taking lead from the findings of the inquiry removed Vice-Chancellor of the Bannu University of Science and Technology Professor Abid Ali Shah which comes in effect immediately.

The decision has been undertaken on University Act 2012, a formal notice of the removal has been issued by the Higher Education Department.

According to the notification, the ‘immoral’ video involving Prof Abid created unrest and resentment among students, faculty and the general public and thus, putting the provincial government in an embarrassing situation.

