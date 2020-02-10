NAB auctions vehicles belonging to accused persons in Mudaraba scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has auctioned 10 vehicles belonging to the accused persons in Muadaraba scandal, ARY News reported on Monday.

The luxirious vehicles were auctioned in Rs30.77 million by the anti-corruption watchdog in order to retrieve money from the accused persons who deceived citizens through Mudaraba business. The recovered money will be distributed among the affectees.

According to NAB officials, 10 vehicles including Land Cruiser and Vigo have been auctioned. They announced that the institution will auction properties in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala in the next phase.

Earlier in November last year, an accountability court in Islamabad had permitted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to auction the properties belonging to the former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued a restraining order against the accountability court’s decision regarding the auction of former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s Lahore house on January 28. The high court suspended November 07, 2019, the decision of the accountability court on a petition of Ms Tabassum Ishaq, the spouse of Ishaq Dar.

Later on February 7, the Punjab government had decided to convert his Lahore residence into a shelter home in a step to utilize the property of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) absconder leader Ishaq Dar to facilitate the homeless people.

The decision was also challenged by Ishaq Dar’s wife, Ms Tabassum Dar, in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

Earlier in the day, the Lahore High Court had issued stay order following the petition which challenged converion of Dar’s house into a shelter home.

