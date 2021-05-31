Protesting Peshawar university employees block Khyber Road

PESHAWAR: Employees under the banner of the All-University Employees Association in Peshawar took to the streets on Monday.

The employees are protesting for the removal of special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher education, Kamran Bangash, VC Peshawar University and VC Islamia College.

The protesters blocked the Khyber Road and chanted slogans against the government. Getting the information of the protest, a heavy contingent of the police reached the spot to clear the road.

Failing to end the protest, the police party baton-charged the protestors. The protesting employees of the universities attacked the DSP present on the occasion.

On Sunday, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher education had said that financial issues of all public sector universities including Islamia College University would be resolved soon.

Earlier, the administration of Islamia College University issued a notification that due to financial constraints, the university is unable to distribute full salaries and pensions to its employees for the month of May, consequently, only basic pay and 50 percent of pension would be disbursed for May.

