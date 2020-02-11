University administration orders students to delete TikTok accounts

PESHAWAR: The administration of Peshawar’s Islamia College University has forced its five students to delete their TikTok short video sharing accounts after receiving complaints against them, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

After being annoyed with the addictive usage of the TikTok, the varsity administration took action by ordering five students to delete their accounts.

It is noteworthy to mention here that a student has also registered a complaint to Prime Minister’s complaint cell against the usage of TikTok. He reportedly wrote in his complaint that the mobile app is being used excessively in the university which could create problems for the female students.

Earlier in January, the addiction of mobile app had claimed the life of a teenage boy who set himself on fire in Arifwala, a tehsil of Punjab’s Pakpattan district after being stopped by father from making TikTok video.

According to details, the boy had tried to commit suicide by setting himself on fire after he was continuously being stopped by his father from filming Tiktok videos, that has killed many youngsters across the globe. The boy was later shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

TikTok has over 500 million active users globally. The app had already crossed 1 billion downloads last year. According to reports, at least 40 young people have lost their lives while making TikTok videos across the World. The highest number of cases has been reported in India.

