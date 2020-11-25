Pet dog severely injures nine-year-old girl in Punjab

AHMADPUR SHARQIA: In yet another incident of dog-bite, a nine-year-old girl sustained severe wounds after a pet dog mauled her in Ahmadpur Sharqia in Punjab’s district of Bahawalpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Chak Loharan, where a girl was attacked by a pet dog, resulting in injuries to her face and leg. The girl was rushed to Bahawal Victoria hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a First Information Report (FIA) has been registered against the owner of the dog, whereas the accused is still at large.

In a separate dog attack case in the month of October, two children were reportedly mauled to death by stray dogs in Rahim Yar Khan.

Read more: Six-year-old girl savaged to death by dogs in Punjab’s Uch Sharif

Sources had said the pack of stray dogs attacked the children when they were playing in the street. The children were severely bitten at the face, arms and legs.

On hearing their screaming, people had rushed to the scene to save the children from the dogs, but it was too late. The children had succumbed to their injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The victims were identified as Shah Nawaz, 5, and Arbeli,3.

