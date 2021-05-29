Watch: Pet dog ‘Zuzu’ kidnapped from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar
KARACHI: Four men have been caught on camera kidnapping a pet dog from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.
CCTV footage, available with ARY News, shows the four men on a motorcycle kidnap the dog.
The pet owner said her dog, named “Zuzu”, was abducted from Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 7.
She said her mother took the dog for a walk. Finding an opportunity, the men lured the dog toward them and took him away.
Watch the video:
The woman has announced a reward of Rs30,000 for anyone who helps recover the dog.
