Watch: Pet dog ‘Zuzu’ kidnapped from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar

KARACHI: Four men have been caught on camera kidnapping a pet dog from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

CCTV footage, available with ARY News, shows the four men on a motorcycle kidnap the dog.

The pet owner said her dog, named “Zuzu”, was abducted from Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 7.

She said her mother took the dog for a walk. Finding an opportunity, the men lured the dog toward them and took him away.

The woman has announced a reward of Rs30,000 for anyone who helps recover the dog.

