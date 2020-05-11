Petrol pumps, CNG stations to open on daily basis in Sindh

KARACHI: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations and petrol pumps shall remain open all over Sindh on daily basis henceforth, ARY News reported on Monday.

CNG association declared that CNG pumps, petrol pumps across Sindh will open daily from tomorrow.

Read More: Sindh govt lists dos and don’ts for second phase of coronavirus lockdown

Stations and pumps will remain open from 6 am in the morning till 5 pm in the evening.

Earlier in the day, Sindh government has changed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for market timings after easing coronavirus lockdown.

Read More: Sindh govt changes SOPs for market timings amid lockdown

An amended notification released by the Sindh home department stated that markets could be opened between morning 6:00 am to 4:00 pm evening under the SOPs. The latest order reduced the timing of business activities for one hour.

It read that businesses will be continued for four days in a week and citizens have been advised not to come out of their homes unnecessarily from 5:00 pm to morning 6:00 am.

Comments

comments