PFA seals two factories over substandard production

FAISALABAD: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) sealed two factories for manufacturing ketchup using hazardous chemical and adulterated spices while conducting separate raids in Faisalabad on Sunday.

The raids were carried out in Jhang Road and Raza Town areas of the city over substandard production.

PFA officials found that one of the factories was manufacturing adulterated spices in Raza Town. More than 400 kilograms of fake red spices and 300 kilograms of turmeric were recovered during the raid.

In another raid, the officials busted a unit manufacturing substandard ketchup by mixing in industrial chemical in Raza Town area.

Two grinding machines and motors were seized from the local factory, officials said.

Earlier, the authority had sealed a fat rendering unit, maraba (jam) unit and a sweets factory during an operation against unhygienic and adulterated food items on February 27.

PFA discarded more than 11,000 kilograms prepared food and raw material including 4,000kg animal’s filth (fat), 1600kg substandard oil, 2800kg maraba covered with the fungus layers and 500kg vermicelli.

In another raid, PFA sealed Al-Masomiya Punjab Fruit located at Hiran Minar. The DG said that the unit was sealed for producing adulterated ‘maraba’. The authority also sealed a unit of Qadri Sweets and Nimko for selling substandard ‘nimko’.

