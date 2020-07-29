Pfizer reveals COVID-19 vaccine pricing plans

Pfizer said other developed countries would have to pay the same for its coronavirus vaccine as what it has agreed to charge the United States under a contract.

The US government has agreed to pay nearly $2 billion to buy enough of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer and German biotech BioNTech SE to inoculate 50 million people at a price of $39 for a two-dose treatment course.

Pfizer executives expect people will need to receive vaccinations for a number of years to maintain herd immunity globally, either because immunity may diminish over time or the virus will mutate.

The mRNA technology employed in the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine “is ideal for both: you can boost and boost and boost without losing efficacy”, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told Reuters.

US sets global benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine price

“And also, you can move very fast from one type of vaccine to another by simply modifying the (genetic) code.”

Pfizer, Moderna and Merck & Co have all said they plan to sell their vaccines at a profit.

Governments and non-profits are in a race to secure supply from companies with promising COVID-19 vaccine candidates, although there are no guarantees any will ultimately succeed.

Comments

comments