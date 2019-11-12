Pharmaceutical exports up by 12.3pc to $55.48mn

ISLAMABAD: The exports of pharmaceutical products during the first quarter of the current financial year grew by 12.35 percent.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the pharmaceutical exports were recorded at 55.481 million dollars during July-September 2019-20 as against the exports of 49.383 million dollars during July-September 2018-19 showing an increase of 12.35 percent.

According to the data, in terms of quantity, the exports of the pharmaceutical goods increased by 22.42 percent from 2,792 metric tons to 3,418 metric ton,

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical exports rose by 16.35 percent during the month of September 2019 as compared to the same month of last year.

It must be noted that the pharmaceutical exports in June 2019 were recorded at $14.061 million against the export of $14.957 million in June 2018, according to BPS data.

Read More: Pakistan to export 200.000 tons rice to China by June: Dawood

The exports of Rice products from the country during the first quarter of the current fiscal year increased by 50.7 percent to $470 million as compared to the same period in last year, said Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), 839,356 metric tons of rice worth $470.584 million were exported during the first quarter (July-September 2019) of the current fiscal year. However, 551.586 metric tons of rice valuing $312.1 million were exported during the same period in 2018-19.

Comments

comments