PHC judge refuses to hear bail petition of Fazlur Rehman’s close aide

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Attique Shah on Thursday refused to hear the bail petition of Moosa Baloch, a close aide of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported.

The national graft buster had arrested Moosa Khan on September 23 on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to sources of his income. He is a former DFO and his eldest son Tariq Baloch is Fazl’s personal secretary.

As per details, Moosa Baloch moved PHC seeking bail in assets beyond known sources of income case. The counsel of Baloch and NAB prosecutor appeared before the court.

Justice Attique Shah refused to hear the case stating that he has given a judgement in a case of Moosa Baloch’s son already.

Following the refusal, the hearing was adjourned till December 23.

It is pertinent to mention here that the corruption watchdog is also investigating the JUI-F chief in an assets beyond means case.

On September 29, the bureau had said that the inquiry against Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman is continuing in NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He could be summoned to give his view on the ongoing inquiry against him, it said.

The NAB, however, did not give any date for his summoning saying the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman could be summoned as per law to give an explanation.

