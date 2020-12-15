ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter has sought arrest warrants for Gul Asghar and Noor Asghar, close aides of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The NAB has been investigating Rehman over-accumulation of assets beyond his known sources of income.

According to the details available with ARY News, Gul Aghar son of Nimar Khan has been allegedly working as the frontman of the JUI-F chief and he owns 7,000 Kanal of agricultural land in Dera Ismail Khan. Gul was summoned twice by the NAB on November 3 and November 9, but he did not appear.

Noor Asghar son of Asghar Khan is also said to be an alleged frontman of Fazlur Rehman and owns 2,000 Kanal agricultural land.

He too despite being summoned twice by the anti-graft body did not bother to appear before it. Citing continued non-appearance, the NAB KP has penned a letter to chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal to issue arrest warrants of the accused.

It is pertinent to mention here that on December 09, the NAB Peshawar has sought details of foreign trips of Ziaur Rehman, an employee of the provincial government and a younger brother of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

In a letter to the Establishment Department secretary, the anti-corruption watchdog stated that Ziaur Rehman toured more than 20 countries, including the United Kingdom (UK), Thailand, and Saudi Arabia.

A government employee is obliged by law to seek prior permission for travelling abroad, the bureau said, asking the department to inform whether Rehman ever asked for permission or no-objection certificate (NOC) for going abroad and if he disclosed details of how he mobilized resources to undertake these foreign trips.

